General Motors Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

General Motors (NYSE:GM) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.12 (-21.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $35.56B (-1.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, gm has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward.