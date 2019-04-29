Seagate Technology plc Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.71 (-51.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.32B (-17.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, stx has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 21 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 18 downward.