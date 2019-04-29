Eaton Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.25 (+13.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.38B (+2.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, etn has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 7 downward.