Ecolab Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.02 (+12.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.57B (+2.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ecl has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 5 downward.