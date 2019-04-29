Cummins Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.54 (+7.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.8B (+3.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, cmi has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 3 downward.