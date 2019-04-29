Triton International Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.07 (+8.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $350.36M (+11.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, trtn has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward.