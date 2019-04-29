Pfizer Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.75 (-2.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $13.01B (+0.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, pfe has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.