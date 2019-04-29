Brinker Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Brinker (NYSE:EAT) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.20 (+11.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $831.16M (+2.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, eat has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 1 downward.