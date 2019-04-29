WestRock Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.61 (-44.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.67B (+12.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, wrk has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 8 downward.