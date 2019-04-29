Carter's Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Carter's (NYSE:CRI) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.72 (-33.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $724.08M (-4.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, cri has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward.