Intelsat Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Intelsat (NYSE:I) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.63 (-12.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $523.74M (-3.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, i has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.