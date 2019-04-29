FireEye Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.03 (+25.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $210.22M (+5.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, feye has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 19 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 9 downward.