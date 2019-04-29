First Data Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

First Data (NYSE:FDC) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.31 (+6.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.12B (+1.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, fdc has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 15 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 9 downward.