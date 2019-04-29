Vertex Pharmaceuticals Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.01 (+32.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $853M (+33.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, vrtx has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 3 downward.