Teladoc Health Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.44 (-12.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $127.99M (+42.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, tdoc has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 8 downward.