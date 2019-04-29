EQT Midstream Partners Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

EQT Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.12 (-30.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $395.08M (+69.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, eqm has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward.