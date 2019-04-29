CalAmp Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.26 (-13.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $88.58M (-6.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, camp has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward.