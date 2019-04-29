Zendesk Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.03 (+50.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $179.46M (+38.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, zen has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 17 upward revisions and 0 downward.