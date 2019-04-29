PACCAR Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.65 (+13.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $6B (+12.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, pcar has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 1 downward.