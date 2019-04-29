Martin Marietta Materials Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.27 (+68.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $881.82M (+10.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, mlm has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 7 downward.