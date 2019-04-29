Olin Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Olin (NYSE:OLN) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.32 (+166.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.69B (-1.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, oln has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 2 downward.