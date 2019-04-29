Fidelity National Q1 2019 Earnings Preview
Apr. 29, 2019 5:30 PM ETFidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS)FISBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Fidelity National (NYSE:FIS) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.57 (+44.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.02B (-2.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, fis has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 10 downward.