Acadia Healthcare Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.35 (-32.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $762.02M (+2.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, achc has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 5 downward.