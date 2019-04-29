VMware officially comes to Azure

Dell (DELL +0.6%) and Microsoft (MSFT -0.1%) expand their partnership to offer fully native, supported, and certified VMware (VMW +0.8%) cloud infrastructure on Microsoft Azure.
As part of the agreement, joint Microsoft 365 and VMware Workspace ONE customers will be able to manage Office 365 apps across devices.
VMware struck a similar hybrid cloud agreement with AWS in 2016.
A year later, Microsoft launched an unsanctioned way to run VMW virtualization software in Azure, which VMware criticized.
Previously: Microsoft, VMware working on cloud partnership - report (Feb. 26)
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox