Gentherm Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.43 (-14.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $250.39M (-4.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, thrm has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward.