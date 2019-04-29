ONEOK Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.73 (+14.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.05B (-1.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, oke has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 4 downward.