Oshkosh Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.66 (+7.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.98B (+4.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, osk has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 7 downward.