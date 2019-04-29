Nu Skin Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Nu Skin (NYSE:NUS) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.72 (-8.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $615.98M (flat Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, nus has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward.