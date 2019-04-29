Edison Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Edison (NYSE:EIX) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.89 (+11.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.78B (+8.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, eix has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.