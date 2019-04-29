Apple Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.36 (-13.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $57.4B (-6.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, aapl has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 22 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 22 downward.

