Merck Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Merck (NYSE:MRK) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.05 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $10.45B (+4.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, mrk has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.