Arch Capital Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Arch Capital (NASDAQ:ACGL) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.61 (-63.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.28B (-9.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, acgl has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward.