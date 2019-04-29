FICO Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

FICO (NYSE:FICO) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.63 (+5.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $281.17M (+9.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, fico has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.