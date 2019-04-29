Baker Hughes Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BHGE) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.14 (+55.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.63B (+4.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, bhge has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 18 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 10 downward.