Two opposing views on Berkshire Hathaway

Two analysts have different takes on Berkshire Hathaway's (BRK.A +1.2% )(BRK.B +1.1% ) prospects in the week leading up to the conglomerate's shareholder meeting.

Barclays Capital's Jay Gelb, with an overweight rating on the Omaha, NE-based company, says Berkshire stands to gain from economic expansion, stock buybacks, and major acquisitions, while KBW's Meyer Shields, with a market perform rating, says the company's large and diverse makeup will make it difficult to produce big returns.

Besides owning more than 90 companies, including Geico insurance, BNSF railroad, and Dairy Queen, Berkshire also holds big stakes in such companies as Apple, Bank of America, Wells Fargo, and the four biggest U.S. airlines.

Investors may be too taken with Warren Buffett's persona and his past investment successes, says Shields. And while Gelb says CEO succession has been an overhang, the quality of Berkshire's management is "among the best."

