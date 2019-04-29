CDK Global Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.94 (+10.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $596.47M (+3.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, cdk has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward.