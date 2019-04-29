Charter Communications Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.40 (+100.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $11.2B (+5.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, chtr has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 5 downward.