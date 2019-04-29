Lumber Liquidators Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.13 (-85.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $268.08M (+2.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ll has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward.