Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.07 (+146.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $180.2M (+22.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, gldd has beaten EPS estimates 0% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.