Devon Energy Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.28 (+40.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.46B (-35.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, dvn has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 13 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward.