Nielsen Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.32 (+60.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.57B (-2.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, nlsn has beaten EPS estimates 0% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward.