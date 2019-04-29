EXACT Sciences Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.65 (-97.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $153.07M (+69.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, exas has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 7 downward.