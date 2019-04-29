Waddell & Reed Financial Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.36 (-35.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $262.55M (-11.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, wdr has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.