Sabre Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.31 (-29.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.04B (+5.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, sabr has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward.