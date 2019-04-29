Nabors Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Nabors (NYSE:NBR) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.26 (+43.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $774.35M (+5.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, nbr has beaten EPS estimates 13% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 16 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 11 downward.