Twilio Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.01 (+125.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $223.45M (+73.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, twlo has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 14 upward revisions and 1 downward.