R.R. Donnelley & Sons Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

R.R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.09 (+10.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.55B (-9.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, rrd has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.