Paycom Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Paycom (NYSE:PAYC) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.11 (+16.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $195.53M (+27.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, payc has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 1 downward.

