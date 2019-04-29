Fiserv Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.82 (+7.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.52B (+5.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, fisv has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 6 downward.