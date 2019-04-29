Verisk Analytics Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.03 (+9.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $618.14M (+6.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, vrsk has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 4 downward.